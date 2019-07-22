July cool front will give us a break from high humidity this week

SAN ANTONIO - Our South Texas weather has been stuck in a rut as of late: hot & sunny, hot & sunny, hot & sunny. However, we've got some welcome changes in the forecast this week!

A cool front will arrive in San Antonio Tuesday on morning, sparking scattered showers and storms. Behind the front, drier air will arrive. This will cause humidity to take a nice tumble for a few days!

By the start of next weekend, higher humidity will return, along with chances of isolated showers and storms.

WATCH the latest forecast:

Here's what you need to know before you get your week started:

Monday will be another hot day with highs in the mid-90s

Rain chances will start to increase Monday night as a cool front approaches from the north

San Antonio's best chance of rain will be Tuesday morning

No severe weather is expected, but some storms Tuesday could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds

Rain chances end for San Antonio by early Wednesday

Humidity will begin to drop Wednesday, setting us up for a couple of warm - but pleasant - afternoons

Afternoon storms will be back in the forecast by next weekend

