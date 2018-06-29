July to kick off with triple-digit heat, dust and a chance for rain

SAN ANTONIO - It’s a long weekend for some and this holiday forecast has a little bit of everything.

Here’s a breakdown:

TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT:

Temperatures should hover around 100 through the weekend and into Tuesday, however heat-index values could make the "feels like" temperature be as high as 105. You’ll want to generously slather on the sunscreen if you plan on spending any extended time outdoors.

AFRICAN DUST:

By now, you’ve probably heard that a plume of Saharan Desert dust has made it halfway around the globe and into Texas’s atmosphere. Most of us will only notice the brilliant sunrises and sunsets (added color), but some who are sensitive to dust could experience issues with asthma or allergies. The dust will peak this weekend and should dissipate by early next week.

RAIN CHANCES:

If you skipped the above subjects and jumped right to this, we don’t blame you.

An area of moisture will move east to west into South Texas and bring much-needed rain chances by July 4.

At the moment, it looks like isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and east of I-35. We have it pegged at a 30 percent chance.

Will it interrupt Independence Day festivities and fireworks? It is too early to nail down exact timing just yet, but stay tuned to the KSAT Weather app for all the latest updates.

