July will get off to dusty start

SAN ANTONIO - African dust (indicated in red in the map above) is forecast to move across the Atlantic Ocean and into South Texas by Sunday.

How may African dust affect you?

Dust can cause similar symptoms to allergies, like an itchy and raspy throat with coughing. Asthmatics are more likely to suffer from these reactions.

How would the dust affect our weather?

One thing you'll notice is an orange-type haze on the horizon, limiting visibility somewhat.

The dry dust also limits the possibility for tropical disturbances to develop in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.

