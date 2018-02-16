KSAT Weather: A cool and damp weekend is on its way

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front will blow through South Texas around lunchtime on Friday. This will bring in some changes, but it won’t be clearing the clouds. We’ll remain fairly gray through next week.



Friday: Cold front moves through



Friday morning will start just as the past few mornings have – with clouds, drizzle and fog. It’s now humid outside as well, which means our low temperature on Friday morning will only be in the mid-60s.



By the lunch hour, a cold front will sweep through, bringing in a breeze and clearing the fog and drizzle. Our high temperature will be near 70 degrees, but this will occur around noon. The temperature will drop steadily throughout the afternoon into the low 60s by sunset.



The clouds may break for a brief period just after the cold front moves through.



Saturday: Cool and damp



Friday’s cold front will put the ingredients in place for a cool and damp Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the 50s for most of the day, with drizzle and some isolated light rain showers occurring throughout the day.



Sunday: A little warmer



Temperatures will pop up to the 60s on Sunday, but we’ll still be looking at a cloudy and gloomy morning. By afternoon, a few peeks of sunshine could sneak through the clouds, but we’re also going to see some humidity begin to come back during this time.

