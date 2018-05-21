KSAT Weather: A few more showers possible Monday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio had some wild weather on Sunday, and a few more showers are possible on Monday. The rest of the week is looking warmer and drier.

Monday’s forecast

It will be cloudy start to the week with a few light showers possible. The chance for rain, while slight, will continue into the afternoon when a few rumbles of thunder could mix in as well.

Look for a high in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Those locations that get some rain during the afternoon can expect to see slightly cooler conditions due to the rain-cooled air. Either way you slice it, it’s going to be humid and steamy yet again.

Tuesday’s forecast

While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, the odds of seeing rain are very slim. Most everyone can expect some morning clouds with some sunshine for the afternoon. Our high temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday through Friday

From the middle to the end of the week, we’ll be heading back to the warm and dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

-------------------------------------------------------

