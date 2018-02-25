KSAT Weather: A few showers in SA on Sunday, more on the Coastal Plain

SAN ANTONIO - Another round of showers and storms is expected for South Texas on Sunday, but this time, most of the rain is expected to fall along the Coastal Plain.

There may be a few showers that sneak away and drop some rain in or near the metro area, but the heaviest of rain should stay to the southeast of San Antonio.



Sunday’s forecast



We’ll be near 50 degrees to start our Sunday, but the temperature is forecast to rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by afternoon.



Cloudy skies are once again expected to dominate, but a few breaks in the afternoon may allow for a little sunshine to squeeze through. There is a slight chance of seeing some light showers move through San Antonio, but the main focus for rainfall is expected to be southeast of town.



The Coastal Plain has the best chance of seeing rain with some heavier downpours possible.



Monday: Sunshine – it’s coming.



Monday will bring a welcome sight to South Texas: sunshine. A few high clouds may be streaming overhead, but the sun will shine right through them.



Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by the afternoon after a chilly start in the mid-40s.



Mid-week forecast



Don’t get too used to Monday’s sunshine, though. Tuesday and Wednesday will usher in another round of clouds and drizzle.



