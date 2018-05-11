KSAT Weather: A MOM-umental weekend forecast!

SAN ANTONIO - First off, happy early Mother’s Day to all the special ladies in South Texas!

We’d like to give Mom some good weather for the holiday and Mother Nature, being a mother herself, looks to be cooperating!

There is no change in the forecast, other than humidity levels will increase even more over the weekend.

That’ll lead to some thicker morning cloud decks and may allow for some patchy light drizzle Sunday morning.

Despite that, temperatures should still reach to near 90, as skies clear some during the afternoon.

Looking ahead

Next week, a glimmer of hope for rain shows up in the form of some weak energy moving out of Mexico.

This could spark off a storm or two on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Otherwise, we sit right at 90 degrees each and every day.

Have a great weekend!

