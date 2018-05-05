KSAT Weather: Brighter forecast for weekend after soggy Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A good soaking rain fell across the area, with the highest totals seen west of I-35. We’ll leave the rain out of the picture for the weekend, with sunshine and dry air coming in.

Saturday’s forecast

A mix of clouds and sun will be around for Saturday morning, before nearly full sunshine takes over during the afternoon. Bye bye rain!

Temperatures will start in the 60s, but by the afternoon we’ll be in the low 80s. The cold front that moved through on Friday also brought in some drier air, so humidity is low.

With a gentle north breeze, Cinco de Mayo is looking “muy fabuloso.”

Sunday’s forecast

Sunday is looking equally as great, but temperatures will be a bit warmer. We’re looking at a high in the upper 80s.

It will be perfect for outdoor activities, especially before lunch and after dinner when temperatures will be in the 70s. The dogs will be begging for a walk, and a walk beats jumping rope.

Monday through Tuesday

The perfection continues as a ridge of high pressure keeps our weather pattern quiet. This will keep skies fairly clear and temperatures in the upper 80s. We may even hit 90 degrees, but let’s not think about that kind of warmth just yet.

Have a great weekend!

