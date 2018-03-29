KSAT Weather: Another round of scattered showers possible overnight

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes San Antonio and areas east of the I-35 corridor until 3 a.m.

(Previously)

After multiple rounds of torrential rain early on Wednesday, we have more scattered showers that will be streaming over South Texas Wednesday night.

Wednesday night’s rain

Another round of rain is set to impact South Texas overnight Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to include San Antonio and areas east of the I-35 corridor. #txwx pic.twitter.com/UGOz3MQ30e — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 29, 2018

Some of these showers have the potential to intensify into thunderstorms with some small hail, gusty winds and more heavy rain.

For areas south of Bexar County, a severe thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. These could contain larger hail and up to 70 mph wind gusts. This is not expected for San Antonio, though.

With the vast amounts of rain already seen, especially in the vicinity of the I-35 corridor, flash flooding will be a concern if the rain falls heavily enough. As always, if water covers the road, turn around; don’t drown.

Expect another noisy night on Wednesday night, but a cold front is expected to move through early Thursday that will bring in sunny skies for the rest of the week.

