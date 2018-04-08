KSAT Weather: Beautiful and warmer weather on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Winter’s short stay has ended after just one day, as Sunday brings back warmer and sunnier conditions. The rest of the upcoming week is looking very springlike.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant

Saturday’s chilly weather will be a distant memory once Sunday afternoon arrives, as the high temperature makes it back into the low 70s. However, we won’t totally get off the hook.

The morning low will be in the low 40s and upper 30s for Bexar County, and in the mid-30s for portions of the Hill Country. You’ll definitely want a jacket, especially if you’re heading to an early Sunday service.

Sunday will be all sun with an occasional cloud floating by. Bottom line: Sunday will be gorgeous!

Monday: More humid

The winds will become an onshore wind from the Gulf of Mexico, which will slowly increase our humidity. We’ll return to the muggy range by Monday.

This muggy air will result in a much warmer morning low in the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy skies will rule the day with a high near 80 degrees.

A couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but any precipitation will be completely insignificant.

Tuesday: A tad more sun

Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy of what we see on Monday, but a little more sunshine will be present throughout the day.

Humidity levels will also be a little lower, but overall, this will be a springlike day with another high in the upper 70s.

