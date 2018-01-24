KSAT Weather: Beautiful weather continues through Thursday; gloom returns Friday

SAN ANTONIO - From start to finish, the last two days have been beyond spectacular for outdoor-lovers. What’s better? We’ve got two more days ahead just like this.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

More Headlines

Wednesday’s Forecast

Mother Nature’s perfection continues Wednesday with a high in the mid-60s and a sky full of wispy cirrus clouds.

This will be after a cold morning, though. While San Antonio won’t start at freezing, the rural areas and Hill Country will be very close.

Thursday: final pretty day

The stretch of beautiful weather comes to a close Thursday, but Thursday’s weather will be nearly identical to Wednesday.

Gloom returns for Friday

We’re back to the dreary, drizzly stuff for Friday. Moisture will increase, leading to fog and drizzle formation throughout the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Unfortunately, this weekend won’t get much prettier until Sunday, when a Pacific cold front brings in some drier air.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.