KSAT Weather: Beautiful weather stays around through Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The cold front on Monday brought a few showers and thunderstorms to South Texas, but no rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.



Tuesday’s forecast



If you need some outside time, Tuesday will be a great day for it. Mostly sunny skies with a few high, thin clouds will stick around all day long.



Temperatures will begin near 50 degrees before reaching the low 70s by the afternoon. No humidity and a gentle breeze will make this a fantastic day.



Wednesday and Thursday



If Tuesday isn’t enough, don’t worry. We’re getting more of it for Wednesday and Thursday.



Wednesday will be a little bit cooler than Tuesday with temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s. Both Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be chilly though with the thermometer dipping to near 40 degrees.



End of the week



Some humidity will return by Friday which will aid in bringing back some more of the low clouds.

Saturday plays a wild card and sends temperatures soaring to the 80s. But we have plenty of time to worry about this. For now, enjoy the gorgeous weather.

