KSAT Weather: Big changes are on the way for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve been riding a merry-go-round of weather lately with a little taste of almost everything mother nature has to offer. The craziness will continue throughout the weekend.

Friday: Little sunshine, but comfortable



Friday’s sky will still be mostly cloudy, with a chance for some areas of sprinkles as well.



It will be a little cool early on — in the 40s, but by the afternoon, temperatures should make it into the 60s. The clouds will help to keep a small chill in the air though.



Saturday: Taste of spring again?



While clouds will still shroud the sun for most everyone on Saturday, the thermometer will head for over-achievement. Look for a high around the mid-70s for the afternoon with a southerly breeze.



Saturday won’t be an ideal day, but it looks like this will be the best day for outdoor activities out of the next week.



Then, we gear up for Sunday. Drum roll, please.



Temperatures plummet



A cold front will move through South Texas on Saturday night. Ol’ Man Winter’s cold grasp will bring back a flavor of winter for the end of the weekend.



Our temperatures will be in the 40s all day on Sunday, with a slight chance of some drizzle and light rain. This will be the perfect day to relax on the couch all day and not feel guilty. Enjoy!

