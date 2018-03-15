KSAT Weather: Big weather changes for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - As we approach the first day of spring, our temperatures are going to start reflecting it. Until then, Thursday provides one more day of cooler weather.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Thursday: Clouds moving in

Clouds have been on the increase overnight, and while some sun may still try to pop up near sunrise, Thursday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day.

Humidity will also be increasing throughout the day. However, it won’t feel too muggy until the evening.

Temperatures will start in the low 50s near dawn, but we’ll be near 70 degrees again by the afternoon.

Enjoy this last day of cooler temperatures while it’s here. Friday makes a beeline for the 80s!

Friday: Warm and sticky

Friday is when it all comes together. The humidity will be in full force, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and the thermometer will head for the mid-80s. It's going to be a warm and muggy day.

If you still want more winter, it might time to let it go.

Weekend: More warmth and humidity

Things don’t change too much on Saturday and Sunday. The same pattern of morning clouds and afternoon clearing is expected, and temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-80s.

The humidity won’t be going anywhere, either. Any outdoor activities are definitely going to be a bit sticky. Spring is here, and it’s warming up fast. Don’t melt!

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.