KSAT Weather: Chance for rain on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Rain was sparse throughout the month of January, and while the odds are not overwhelming, San Antonio has a legitimate chance for some rain on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast

Before getting to Wednesday, we’ve got to make it through Tuesday. That may be easier said than done, though, as clouds and drizzle will make the day gloomy.

There may be some areas of fog Tuesday morning, and the clouds and drizzle will continue throughout the day. Some sunshine may try to poke through in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s early, with some warming later in the day. The high is currently forecast to be in the mid-60s. Depending on the extent of the clouds and drizzle, however, temperatures may actually stay a bit cooler than that.

It won’t be a bad idea to grab a jacket before heading out, just in case the stubborn clouds and drizzle keep things cool.

Wednesday: Rain?

A cold front will move through during the morning hours on Wednesday. It will bring some scattered showers into the area with the possibility of a rumble or two of thunder.

Not everyone will get rain, but cross your fingers. You might be the lucky one!

