KSAT Weather: Chance of rain, warmer temperatures expected this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - After a cold week, the weekend holds a forecast with some warmer temperatures.

Friday: One more cold day



Friday stays cloudy, and the cold that’s trapped beneath the clouds isn’t going anywhere, either. The area will stay above freezing in the morning, although afternoon temperatures will still only make it into the 40s.



With the thick clouds overhead, there is a chance that some sprinkles will fall throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will be no more than a trace, though.



Saturday: Sun?



Saturday’s temperature will be dependent on the amount of sun that we see. The forecast calls for the clouds to break just enough in the afternoon to allow the thermometer to nudge above 60 degrees.



Should the clouds stick around a little bit longer, the area probably won’t make it out of the 50s. There is still some uncertainty regarding Saturday’s high temperature.



Sunday’s cold front



We will see more sunshine Sunday, which will let temperatures rise to the upper 60s. However, there will also be a noticeable increase in the humidity.



A slight chance for some rain once again exists for Sunday, but rainfall amounts, if any, will remain low.



A cold front will move through late in the day, bringing in low humidity and beautiful weather to start next week.

