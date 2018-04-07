KSAT Weather: Chilly and windy Saturday, warmer on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Friday and Saturday will be polar opposites. We’ll go from warm and sticky to cool and breezy as a cold front moves through before dawn Saturday.

There’s a slight chance for a shower or storm to pop up as this cold front traverses South Texas, but the main chance exists to the east of San Antonio. Due to the current nature of our atmosphere, we’ll most likely stay dry as the cold front passes.

Saturday's forecast

Time to break out the sweater’s. Wait. WHAT!

Surprise! This cold front is not messing around. We’ll be starting our day in the upper 40s and low 50s with a Texas-sized breeze blowing at 20 to 30 mph. The jacket will likely be a necessity for those heading out Saturday morning.

Clouds will dominate the day, with the chance for a glimpse or two of sunshine late in the day. The clouds will keep things cool, and we’ll spend most of the day in the 50s and still breezy.

Saturday night looks even colder with temperatures plummeting to the mid-40s for San Antonio and portions of the Hill Country dipping in to the 30s. If you’re thinking this is pretty crazy… don’t worry, you’re right!

The north wind brought in by the cold front will work to stir up the oak pollen yet again. Ugh, more sneezing.

Sunday’s forecast

Time to shake things up! Or, didn’t we just do that?

Like it or not, we’ve got a high near 80 degrees on tap for Sunday. Yup, we’re serious.

We’ll take the cold morning and trade it for a more seasonable afternoon. The winds will have died down, and the sun will be out.

It will feel like Saturday never even happened.

Monday and Tuesday

We’ll stay near 80 degrees for the start of next week with a mix of clouds and sun. A very weak cold front will move through during the beginning of the week, but will have little effect on our temperatures.

