KSAT Weather: Clouds and drizzle are back for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - After nice spell of sunny weather, clouds and the chance for some drizzle return for the weekend. By the beginning of next week, a chance of rain will accompany a cold front moving through the area.

Saturday: Gray all day

The clouds are back and are forecast to stay entrenched across South Texas throughout the day. Some morning fog and drizzle will also be around, with the potential for the drizzle to last into the afternoon.

The humidity will continue to increase which will result in our temperatures being in the 50s for the morning, and only warming to 60s for the afternoon.

Sunday: Humid and A.M. drizzle

The onslaught of the humidity will continue into Sunday, meaning morning fog and drizzle. The morning gloom may have the chance to burn off in the afternoon, but overall, the day is expected to be mostly cloudy.

If the sun does come out in the afternoon, it’s going to get steamy. Temperatures in the mid-70s and the high humidity will bring a spring feeling back to the area.

Chance of rain to start the week

A cold front will nudge into South Texas at the beginning of next week, and with it comes a chance for rain on Monday. As of now, the forecast just calls for some scattered showers across the area.

After the cold front blows through, more sunshine will filter into the area by the middle of next week.

