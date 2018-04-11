KSAT Weather: Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday

We get one more day of beautiful spring weather before humidity returns to end the week. A cold front is heading our way this weekend.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday will shape up very similarly to Tuesday, with abundant sunshine and low humidity. However, the temperatures will be a little warmer – in the low 80s.

A gentle breeze will contribute to a gorgeous spring day, but enjoy it now. The rest of the week could be a wild ride, especially in terms of humidity.

Thursday’s forecast

Humidity levels rise on Thursday, resulting in an increase in clouds especially in the morning. Some morning fog may slow down the morning commute by a few minutes.

Look for a high in the low 80s again, but due to the high humidity, Thursday night’s low temperature will only fall to near 70 degrees.



Friday and Saturday

A potent upper-level storm system will move to the north of Texas as the week ends. A cold front will interact with this storm system to create a chance for storms to the northeast of South Texas. However, San Antonio may not totally escape the chance for a few storms.

Details are still coming together, but currently, the timing looks to be late Friday and overnight Friday night.

Regardless of any of this, the cold front will sweep through the area by Saturday, leaving us cool, dry, sunny and breezy to start the weekend.

-----------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.