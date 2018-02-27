KSAT Weather: Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday; cold front Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The day of sunshine was nice while it lasted, but it’s now long gone. This is just the first of a few weather changes that will be occurring this week.

Tuesday: Cloudy and drizzly

Cloudy conditions have already overtaken South Texas, but a warm front moving through Tuesday morning will increase our chances of seeing some drizzle and sprinkles.

We’ll also have to deal with some fog during the morning in addition to the drizzle. While some of the fog should diminish throughout the day, the gray and gloom will stick around.

The temperature will start near 60 degrees and land near 70 degrees by afternoon. The lack of much temperature fluctuation is a result of the humidity that will be in place on Tuesday.

Gray, drizzly, damp, cloudy, foggy, humid – as if we haven’t had enough of this already.

Wednesday: Chance of rain at night

Wednesday morning will be cloudy and foggy again, and while the afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, some sunshine may just barely pop its head out.

Temperatures will spike to nearly 80 degrees on Wednesday, and the humidity will continue to stick around as well.

A cold front is forecast to move through on Wednesday night. This will cool us down a tad for Thursday, but more importantly, it will bring at least a chance for some rain.

Most of the rain is expected to be showers instead of storms, but the KSAT Weather Authority team is closely monitoring this situation.

End of the week

Wednesday night’s cold front is expected to usher in some drier air, which should help to leave us with at least partly sunny skies as we round out the week.



