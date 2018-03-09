KSAT Weather: Cloudy Friday, unseasonably warm Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve got an active weather pattern for the next few days with a mixed bag of sun, clouds, warm and cool.

Friday: Cloudy and humid, but cool

We’ll be ending a rather sunny week on a gray note. Cloudy skies will be around Friday, with some areas of fog and drizzle in the morning.

The high will be near 70, but much of the day will be in the upper 60s. Humidity levels will be relatively high, but the clouds and cooler temperatures should prevent the air from being too oppressive.

Saturday: Whoa – 80s?

That’s right. Temperatures across South Texas will skyrocket on Saturday.

We’ll start with some clouds and fog during the morning, but a westerly wind will kick in and clear the skies by the afternoon. The west wind will dry out the air, which will warm things up much faster.

The afternoon highs are forecast to be in the upper 80s for the metro area, but along the Rio Grande Plains, the thermometer will easily top 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast

A cold front is expected to move through the region between Saturday night and Sunday morning. This will squash the warmth from Saturday, and temperatures will return to near average on Sunday.

