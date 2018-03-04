KSAT Weather: Cloudy morning on Sunday, areas of afternoon clearing

SAN ANTONIO - By the middle of the week, the sun will shine, and it looks like it’s going to stick around for most it. This will be one of our longest streaks of sunshine in 2018 so far.



Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android



Sunday: Some P.M. sun



Sunday morning will be another cloudy morning with some areas of fog and drizzle. By the afternoon, the fog and drizzle should burn off with the sunshine popping out for some.



Temperatures will start in the 60s during the morning before rising to the afternoon high in the upper 70s. The humidity will also be high again, making the afternoon a bit steamy, especially for those that get some sun.

Areas west of San Antonio can expect to see temperatures get much warmer, potentially into the 80s, due to the clouds clearing a bit earlier.

Monday: Slight chance of rain



Monday will be a mostly cloudy day, but a cold front will move through during the afternoon.

As the front comes through, it will spark a chance for rain. The forecast only calls for a few showers to develop, and rain coverage is expected to be low. After the front passes, the breeze will pick up.



The temperature will still rise ahead of the cold front, and we should be looking at the upper 70s for an afternoon high.



The rest of the week



Behind the cold front on Monday, dry air will funnel into the region. This will help to clear out our skies on Tuesday, and this clearing is forecast to last through the end of the week. Get ready to enjoy a good stretch of sunshine.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.