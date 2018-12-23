KSAT Weather: Cloudy skies, drizzle, fog by Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO - As Santa makes his final preparations before his trip to Texas on Monday night, he'll need to make sure Rudolph is in top form. Why? Well, they'll have to travel through a lot of clouds and even some drizzle, putting Rudolph's red nose to good use.

It may seem hard to believe, especially considering how nice the weather was on Saturday, but we are going to see the forecast change big-time as we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are the forecast details you need to know:

Sunday

A weak cool front will keep humidity in check on Sunday

It will be a bit cooler in the afternoon, with highs in the 60s

It will be a breezy day, with northeast winds 10-20 mph

There will be a good assortment of high clouds in the sky

Christmas Eve

Cloud cover will increase Monday, with skies becoming overcast by late-afternoon and early-evening

Temperatures will be limited to the 60s Monday afternoon

As dew point temperatures surge into the 50s and 60s, humidity will increase

Some small, passing showers will be possible late in the day

Fog will start to develop by late Monday night

Christmas Day

Skies will be overcast all day Tuesday

Drizzle will be likely, especially during the first part of the day

Light showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening

Temperatures will again be limited to the 60s for much of the day

Humidity will be very high all day

Fog will develop early in the morning and late at night

While it's certainly not the most pleasant Christmas forecast we've ever had, there will be no concern for severe weather or even any heavy rain on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. However, visibility will likely be limited, especially when fog develops. Please use caution on the roads if you'll be out and about.

After the holiday, rain chances hang around. More showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night as our next cold front moves through.

By Thursday morning, rain will be moving east, and skies will be clearing.

WATCH: The latest forecast

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.