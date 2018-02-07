KSAT Weather: Cold day on tap for Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Remember the 80s from Sunday? Those are long gone. We’re in for a cool stretch to finish up the week.

Wednesday’s forecast

Some of the leftover rain showers from last night will continue into the morning, but by lunchtime, we should start to see the rain move out.

As the rain slides eastward, we may see some of the clouds begin to clear. A smidgen of sunshine is possible toward the end of the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be moving much at all throughout the day. We’ll start the day near 40 degrees, and our afternoon high will only be in the mid-40s.

To top it all off, there will be a blustery north wind adding an extra chill to the air. Bottom line: bundle up!

Thursday: A bit warmer

The temperature will rise a bit higher for Thursday. However, we’ll still only make it into the 50s.

Clouds will also remain fairly persistent throughout the day on Thursday. We’re in for a cool and gloomy end to the week.

