KSAT Weather: Cold front brings cool down by Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO - A few showers and storms added some color to the radar on Saturday, and they might just do that again on Sunday. A cold front will bring some changes starting Monday.

Sunday’s forecast

Sunday morning will bring more cloud cover with some areas of patchy fog and drizzle. An isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out, but this would be the exception rather than the rule.

We’ll start the day in the mid-60s, but temperatures will head to the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.

The clouds are forecast to give way to some sunshine by lunchtime. Then, we’ll be watching for the chance of one or two storms popping up to the east of San Antonio. The chance for rain is only 20 percent, but a couple of locations may see a quick downpour.

Overall, Sunday will end up being quite similar to Saturday.

Monday’s forecast

A cold front is expected to move through the region between Sunday night and Monday morning. This will clear the skies and leave us with abundant sunshine.

The morning low will be in the 50s, but the dry air behind the cold front will allow our afternoon high to once again make it to the 80s. However, due to the lack of humidity, it should feel fairly pleasant.

The rest of the week

Sunny skies will stick around through the end of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look a bit cooler, in the 70s, with morning lows in the 40s.

