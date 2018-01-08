KSAT Weather: Cold front brings nicer weather to start week

SAN ANTONIO - Another cloudy, dreary day has gone by, but we’ll be stocking up on sunshine for the first part of this week. A cold front came through Sunday night which clears the air for Monday.

Grab the shades -- the sun is here

Time to get back to work and school, but at least we are starting it the right way. Sunshine will be abundant all day Monday.

Temperatures will start in the 40s in the morning, but the sun won’t let that stick around long. We’re talking 60s by afternoon, and not an ounce of humidity in the air. In other words, Monday will be a beautiful day.

Tuesday: “Ditto”

If you need a little more of what Monday brought: You’re in luck! Tuesday has a similar plan -- sun, beautiful, ahhhhh!

Late week cold front

Is it too soon to be thinking about the weekend? Nope. Another cold front will push through later this week which will cool us off again for the weekend.

