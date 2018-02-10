KSAT Weather: Cold front will slam South Texas over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - As the world gears up for the Olympics, the weather around South Texas has been performing some stunts of its own lately, and the stunts are only going to continue through this weekend.



Thermometer takes on the ski jump



Over the past week in San Antonio, the thermometer seems to have been trying out for the ski jump. Big temperature swings have been the norm, and this weekend won’t be any different. Saturday’s temperatures will go from the 50s in the morning all the way to the 70s in the afternoon. We’re going up, up and away!

We’ll see how we land on Sunday. Until then, clouds, drizzle and fog will give us a gloomy Saturday morning, but there is the chance for a little bit of sun in the afternoon, especially for areas west of San Antonio.



Sunday: Cold front blows in



After Saturday’s temperature jump, Sunday brings an epic failure of a landing. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning, bringing temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the day Sunday. What a landing!



Making it worse, light showers will be around all day, meaning things will be cold, damp and cloudy.



Start of the week



For the start of next week, weather conditions will settle down a little bit, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 60 degrees. Perhaps, Mother Nature is deciding to try something more relaxing, like curling.

