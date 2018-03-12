KSAT Weather: Cool and beautiful start to spring break

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break will get off to a fantastic start before some clouds and warmer temperatures come back for the end of the week.

Monday’s forecast

Monday is going to be a beautiful day after a rather chilly morning. Temperatures in the 40s will be widespread as the week begins, but abundant sunshine will warm us into the mid-60s in the afternoon. Monday’s weather scores big!

Tuesday = Ditto

Tuesday will nearly repeat the weather from Monday. More sunshine, a chilly morning and a high temperature in the 60s. This will be a perfect day to head to a theme park or the Riverwalk.

If you’re heading out early or plan to be out after dark, you might want a light jacket. There will likely be a bit of chill in the air.

Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday’s weather is looking quite familiar. Sunny, a cool morning and a high in the 60s. You got it! We’re going to repeat again.

Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will start to warm into the 70s again as we end the week. The forecast also calls for some more clouds and a chance for some patchy drizzle. However, it does still appear that periods of sunshine will help us close out spring break. Happy Monday!

