KSAT Weather: Cool and gray to close out week; warm Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - For those seeking a sunny end to the week, the forecast isn't looking too bright. However, Sunday holds a taste of spring for South Texas.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Cool and cloudy Friday



After enjoying a stretch of sunny and mild weather, we’re headed back to the clouds and dampness.



Friday begins in the 40s, and temperatures will only steadily rise to the mid-50s by the afternoon due to the cloud cover.



Consider yourself lucky if you see a glimpse of sun Friday morning because clouds will blanket South Texas shortly after sunrise.



An isolated sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. Throw all this together, and we’re in for a gray and gloomy day.



Weekend forecast



Saturday will be very similar to Friday, but temperatures will make it into the mid-60s. There will be more drizzle and potentially a patch or two of light rain, but the sun will likely poke its head out as we finish up the day.



After some strong cold spells this winter, Sunday will offer us a taste of spring — partly cloudy skies with a high near the 80-degree mark.

Ready for the weekend? Here's how the forecast shapes up! pic.twitter.com/qZPS4NoR78 — Cole Vaughn (@colevaughnwx) February 2, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.