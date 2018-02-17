KSAT Weather: Cool for Saturday, warming up for the start of next week

SAN ANTONIO - The clouds filled back in as Friday came to a close, and they’ll remain in place for most of the weekend.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Saturday: Cool, cloudy, and damp

Clouds and patchy drizzle will be the story for Saturday. This along with the slight north wind will keep afternoon temperatures in the 60s after a morning temperature in the low 50s. We’re in for another dreary Saturday.



Sunday: A little warmer

Sunday morning will start in the low 50s with more clouds and drizzle. By afternoon, we’ll warm to near 70 degrees, and the drizzle should wear off. The winds will begin blowing onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in rising humidity levels throughout the day.

Warm start to next week

Monday and Tuesday will be some of the warmest days so far in 2018. We’ll be in the upper 70s and nearing the 80s during the afternoons, and the humidity from Sunday will linger as well. This will make for a spring-like Presidents Day.

Rain chances loom for mid-week

A cold front will come through during the middle of next week, which will kick up some decent rain chances. The KSAT Weather Authority will be tracking this weather system carefully as we approach the event.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.