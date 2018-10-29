KSAT Weather: Dense fog advisory for eastern counties until 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO - A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the eastern counties where visibility is less than one mile, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. It will also be warm with more clouds again tomorrow.

There could be a shower however on Halloween Wednesday, and then a cold front will come through in the evening, Osterhage said. The weather will then be great the rest of the week.

Be sure to monitor the latest weather conditions from the KSAT 12 Weather Authority team on air and online.

We've issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the southeastern counties until 10 AM. Visibility will be 1/4 mi. or less. Slow down. pic.twitter.com/65gNHEFWTt — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 29, 2018

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.