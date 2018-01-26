KSAT Weather: Drizzle and fog blanket SA on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The forecast for the start of the weekend doesn’t look particularly bright. The clouds moved in on Thursday, but precipitation works its way into the forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s forecast

Friday starts in the 50s, with areas of fog and drizzle. The clouds will stick around all day, which will keep temperatures locked in the low 60s throughout the afternoon.

The evening will be less than conducive for a fun night out. If you have plans, the umbrella and jacket will make it a bit more comfortable.

Saturday stays gray

If you already miss the sun, Saturday doesn’t offer much hope. Instead of just drizzle, though, there will actually be a chance for some isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two throughout the day.

Temperatures will stay near 70 degrees, but a cold front will come through during the afternoon, which will set the stage for a weather change come Sunday.

The beginning of the week

Some drier air funnels in on Sunday, which leads to some late-day sunshine. The start of the week looks fantastic, with comfortable temperatures and sun.

