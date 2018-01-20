KSAT Weather: Drizzly mornings, sparse sunshine for weekend

SAN ANTONIO - We’re at the end of an uncharacteristically cold week in South Texas. The weekend will help us thaw out, but sunshine will be delegated to a few lucky people. Will you be one of them?
Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android
More Headlines
Saturday’s forecast
The morning starts in the mid-40s, but we’ll be looking at the threat of some fog throughout the region.
Clouds dominate through around mid-day, but during this time, we will crack the 60-degree mark —a number we haven’t seen on the thermometer since last Monday.
By afternoon, some of the clouds will begin to break, allowing for a smidgen of sunshine. As result of the solar heating, we’ll be in the upper 60s for our high temperature.
Sunday: full weather day
We’ll be cramming a lot of weather into Sunday. Starting humid with clouds and drizzle — 70s for the afternoon, a cold front after lunch and another glimpse of some sunshine just before sunset. But this is all a transition. Monday holds a big surprise and a welcome change.
Monday: bring on the sun
Monday's weather will be from the upper echelon of weather conditions — a crisp morning, all day sun and an afternoon high in the upper 60s. What's better? We do it all over again on Tuesday.
-------------------------------------------------------
Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:
- Click HERE for KSAT's interactive radar
- Click HERE for more from KSAT's Weather team, Your Weather Authority
Continued Weather Coverage
Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.
- Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips
Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.