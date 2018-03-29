KSAT Weather: Easter weekend and NCAA Finals forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms marched across South Texas on Wednesday, but as we head toward the weekend, the forecast will take a much calmer tone.

Thursday’s forecast

We’ll wake up to mostly clear skies with a few clouds on Thursday, with a temperature in the upper 50s.

For the rest of the day, we’re headed for complete sunshine, which will allow the thermometer to spike in the mid-80s.

While warm in the afternoon, the air will lack any traces of humidity. After the performance that it displayed on Wednesday, nature will take a rest.

Good Friday forecast

Lots of folks have plans for Good Friday, and the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate perfectly.

A cold front will move through late Thursday which will reinforce the low humidity, and also bring a burst of cooler air.

Friday morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, with an afternoon in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be abundant yet again throughout the day. Enjoy it!

For those traveling for Good Friday, most of the nation will be in good shape. The main exceptions will be a round of showers and storms in the Southeast and some snow in the northern plains.

Saturday and Easter Sunday

The sun will shine all day Saturday, but by Sunday, some humidity will start to move back in to the area. This will leave us with a cloudy morning on Sunday with afternoon clearing -- a great forecast for hunting eggs.

