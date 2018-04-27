KSAT Weather: Fiesta forecast for Battle of Flowers, rest of weekend

SAN ANTONIO - More good weather is heading our way through the end of Fiesta. Temperatures will remain very springlike, while humidity will stay unseasonably low.

Friday’s forecast

Friday will bring a few more clouds to our skies, but overall sunny conditions will dominate. A chilly morning in the 50s will lead to a warm afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

Humidity will stay low, as dry air sits in place. This is ultimately responsible for the good weather we’ve had for most of Fiesta.

The Battle of Flowers Parade should be good to go from a weather perspective.

Saturday’s forecast

A fair mix of sun and clouds on Saturday will bring an almost identical day to Friday. We’ll have an afternoon high around 80 degrees, but temperatures will fall into the 70s for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Sunday through Monday

As we hit the start of next week, expect a healthy amount of clouds with occasional peaks of sun. Temperatures will run in the 80s, but the humidity will be back by Monday. Next week looks to be a very humid week. Viva Fiesta!

