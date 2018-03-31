KSAT Weather: Final Four, Easter weather looking fantastic

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will be staying busy over the coming days with the Final Four and Easter festivities, and the weather looks like it’s going to be on good behavior. The oak pollen, however, is a different story.

Saturday & Final Four

Saturday’s forecast is looking spectacular, especially during the afternoon and evening when the basketball games begin.

Some morning clouds will float around early in the day, but by the afternoon, the sun will come out. Our temperatures will go from 50s in the morning to a high near 80 degrees by late afternoon.

As we hit the evening, we’ll be down in the 70s with mostly clear skies. This forecast is a slam dunk.

Easter Sunday

A very similar day will take place on Sunday with some morning clouds and a high in the low 80s.

The egg hunts should go off without any major problems from the weather. However, humidity will become elevated on Sunday. Other than that, it should be smooth sailing.





Monday and Tuesday

Monday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. We’ll also be humid again, but the atmosphere will be gearing up for a small rain chance as we get into Tuesday.

A weak upper-level disturbance pushes close to the area on Tuesday, which will help boost rain chances.

This will combine with a cold front coming through overnight Tuesday, which will cool us off for the middle of next week. We’ll head back into the 70s with no humidity for a few days.

Allergens

Oak pollen is still likely to be very high for the coming days as we hit the heart of oak season. Stay on top of the allergy medicine if you’re an oak sufferer.

-----------------------------------------------------

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

