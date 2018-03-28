KSAT Weather: Flash flood watch for Bexar County until 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio and the I-35 corridor saw round after round of rain Wednesday morning, and while the chance for rain diminishes in San Antonio through the evening, a chance still exists for more rain to the southeast of the area.

Wednesday’s forecast

The band of rain that swept through the metro area this morning is slowly jogging to the east, away from San Antonio. We will continue to see improving weather conditions throughout Wednesday evening.

A few storms may pop up to the southeast of San Antonio, mostly along the coastal plain. Some of these storms could contain some hail and gusty winds, along with heavy rain. Flooding will be a concern if rain develops over areas that have already seen high precipitation totals from earlier rainfall.

A flash flood watch still exists for Bexar County through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday’s forecast

As we head into Thursday, sunny skies will prevail with low humidity and a high in the 80s. This will be the start of a beautiful Easter weekend.

