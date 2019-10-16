KSAT Weather: Flooding could be issue during morning commute

SAN ANTONIO - As the front continues to move through, the heaviest storms will push to the south. Minor flooding may be an issue this morning, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

The rain will taper this afternoon. It will be breezy, with highs in the upper 60s.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Advisories to portions of Bexar, Atascosa, Wilson, Karnes, Medina, Frio, Uvalde, and Zavala counties.

Authorities remind people to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

⚠️ 450AM: Flood Advisories (shaded in green) ongoing across portions of Bexar, Atascosa, Wilson, Karnes, Medina, Frio, Uvalde, and Zavala counties. Minor flooding of roads is possible thru the early morning in some spots. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/IDQWKldVpY — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 16, 2019

