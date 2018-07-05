KSAT Weather: Following yesterday's rain, we'll have more again Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says following yesterday's rain we'll have more again on Thursday.

Showers and storms are likely this morning and then scattered showers will be possible this afternoon, Osterhage said. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 90s. Rain chances however will stick around through the weekend and into Monday, with temperatures staying on the lower side, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service says much needed rainfall is currently in progress across the Rio Grande plains early this morning.

Lightning has been detected with this activity northeast of Eagle Pass on Highway 57. Brief moderate rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service said.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.