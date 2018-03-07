KSAT Weather: Get ready! Another day of sun in the forecast

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s stretch of beautiful weather will continue on Wednesday. The clear skies will allow for cool mornings on Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds and a little bit of humidity will return for the end of the week.

Wednesday’s forecast

Another fantastic day of weather is on tap for Wednesday. The morning will be cool – in the 40s – and the afternoon temperatures will stay below average, only reaching the upper 60s.

The sun will shine all day with the potential of a few high, thin clouds streaming overhead.

Thursday: A few more clouds

The sunshine becomes less widespread on Thursday as a few more clouds are forecast to move back in. However, there will still be areas of sunshine scattered about.

Temperatures will start near 40 degrees again, with an afternoon high in the upper 60s.

Friday: They’re back

The clouds are forecast to have thickened up by Friday, with the chance of some morning fog and drizzle. The heavy cloud cover will act to keep the temperatures below average yet again.

