KSAT Weather: Gray, dreary Sunday; sunny Monday expected

SAN ANTONIO - The new year has started mainly dry, but a low chance of rain is in store for parts of South Texas on Sunday.

Sunday clouds and sprinkles

All of South Texas will see clouds Sunday, but those who see precipitation will most likely see drizzle and sprinkles.

A few lucky areas to the east of San Antonio may see an isolated shower in the evening and overnight hours as a cold front moves through the region.

Sunday: Warmest day of 2018 so far

Sunday will by no means be “warm,” but it will be the warmest day that San Antonio has had since the start of the new year.

After a morning in the 50s, it will hit the upper 60s by the afternoon. The temperature will tumble steadily as the sun goes down, but the overnight cold front will help drop the temperature a bit more Monday morning.

Cold front to kick off work week

A cold front will move through the area after dark Sunday. However, this cold front won’t pack a very cold punch. It will dry out our air, which will provide warmer afternoons — in the upper 60s — and cooler nights —in the 30s and 40s— through midweek.

