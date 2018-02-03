KSAT Weather: Hands up, y'all! Temperature roller coaster ahead

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend’s weather will be fairly outdoor-friendly, but we’ll also be riding a temperature roller coaster over the next few days.

Saturday’s forecast



Saturday will be a theme park ride in its own right. We start the day in the 40s, with some clouds and drizzle. This will begin to clear from west to east around midday.



By afternoon, there will be a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise to the 60s for the afternoon high.



Sunday: Groundhog—wrong!



Sunday will not verify the groundhog’s prediction of more winter, but rather, it offers a taste of spring. We’re looking at a fair amount of sunshine and a high temperature pressing the 80-degree mark.



Starting the week



As we begin the week, get those hands up! It’s roller coaster time.



After a warm Sunday, the first big drop comes. Monday brings temperatures in the 60s.



Tuesday, we pop back up to near 75 degrees, only to ride another drop come Wednesday, when the high remains near 60 degrees.



70s, 60s, 70s, 60s — tired yet? That’s how we roll in South Texas. Enjoy the ride!

