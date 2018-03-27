KSAT Weather: High rain chances Tuesday p.m. through Wednesday a.m.

SAN ANTONIO - We’re heading into a period with elevated rain chances and the potential for a few severe storms. Here’s what you need to know to get ahead of the storms.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday morning will once again be cloudy with temperatures near 70 degrees. Some peeks of sunshine are expected by the afternoon with a high in low 80s.

A couple of showers and storms may crop up in the afternoon, but the main focus for rain doesn’t arrive until the evening and overnight.

Tuesday night

The storms are expected to initially form to the west of San Antonio over the Rio Grande Plains and western Hill Country. From there, they’ll move east and become a line of storms as they push through San Antonio and the surrounding areas overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Some of these storms have the potential to be severe. The main threat would be hail around quarter size and damaging wind up to 70 miles per hour.

The best chance for hail lies to the west of San Antonio. As the storms approach the metro area and begin to form a line, wind will become the primary threat, but the risk for small hail does not go away.

While some areas may see some heavy rain of up to 1-2 inches, this weather pattern does not favor a widespread soaking. There will be some locations that receive very little or no rain.

Wednesday’s forecast

The line of storms is expected to continue moving east on Wednesday morning, but this rain will continue to be scattered leaving some areas dry.

A few more storms may pop up again Wednesday afternoon – mainly to the east of San Antonio, but this will highly depend on how vigorous the rain is during the morning. If the storms are strong and widespread early in the day, then the chance for rain diminishes significantly for the rest of the day.

Regardless, the rain should be wrapping up by afternoon, with temperatures staying in the 70s.

KSAT will have the latest on the forecast on-air and online. Stick with your Weather Authority for the most up-to-date weather information.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.