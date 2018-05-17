KSAT Weather: Hottest temps so far this year on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Things are getting toasty, with the hottest temperatures of the year forecast for Thursday. By the weekend, we’ll be welcoming a burst of high humidity.

Thursday & Friday

High pressure is back in control as we end the week, and as a result the temperatures are sky-high. We’re looking for highs in the mid- to upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will be abundant, with periods of complete blue sky.

The Weekend

Humidity will increase over the weekend, and the high pressure ridge will ever so slightly lessen its grip on South Texas. This will result in slightly lower high temperatures in the low 90s.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate, but we’ll have to watch closely for a slight chance of a pop-up storm on Sunday.

Air Quality Alert

With high pressure in place, the air above us is sinking air. As a result, all of the pollution that is put into the atmosphere sinks down to the surface air. The added pollution will make the air unhealthy for those with respiratory problems. It is recommended that those with respiratory problems limit their time outdoors.

