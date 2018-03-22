KSAT Weather: Humid spell setting up in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Humidity and temperatures will be on a gradual rise over the coming days, but a shift in the weather pattern may have some changes in our forecast for next week.

Thursday’s forecast

Humidity will slowly roll in off the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day, but conditions will not be noticeably humid until Friday.



While there will be an increase in the overall cloud coverage, it will still be another beautiful day with plenty of sun.



We’ll begin the day with temperatures in the 50s, but by the afternoon, we’ll be in the upper 70s again.



A staunch southerly breeze will be around all day as well.



Friday’s forecast

Okay, now it gets humid.

The southerly breeze continues to pump in muggy air from the Gulf, and it also paves the way for a gradual warming trend through the weekend.



Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 80s for highs. The morning will be mostly cloudy before breaking into some sunshine later in the day.



The temperatures through Sunday will be highly dependent on when the clouds break. If the sun comes out later than expected, the temperatures may not get as warm as originally forecast.



The weekend and next week

The rest of the weekend basically offers the same as Friday with the afternoon highs a bit warmer.



By the start of next week, the weather pattern begins to shift. While a lot will still change over the coming days, the pattern change does appear to be more favorable for some rain chances in South Texas.

