KSAT Weather: In need of a gorgeous weekend? It's here!

SAN ANTONIO - For those heading outdoors this weekend, the weather will cooperate 100 percent. And those who still have to take down Christmas decorations — no, we won’t tell — should get it done Friday or Saturday because, when the workweek rolls around, big changes will arrive.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Sunny Saturday

Sky conditions for Saturday will be easygoing, with sun, sun and more sun. Temperatures, however, will be a bit more variable.

Saturday morning will start just below freezing, even in the metro area but, by lunchtime, temperatures in the 50s will arrive.

The warming will continue through the afternoon, with a high near 55 degrees. With the clear skies in place, it will cool off quickly by evening, into the 40s again.

Sunday — the last day of sun

It won’t be the last day of sun forever, but enjoy the sun’s presence now. Sunday will be the end of the sunny streak. Temperatures will start to drop below freezing again, and we will basically repeat our day on Saturday.

MLK Day and beyond

We’ve had lots of practice at using our jackets this year, and this week will require more long sleeves.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be cloudy with patches of drizzle. This will make the 60-degree high temperature feel plenty chilly.

A cold front will swing through on Monday night and pull in some more freezing temperatures for midweek. Brrrrr!

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.