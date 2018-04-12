KSAT Weather: Isolated storm or two on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Humidity is on its way back, and it may help to spark a couple of storms late Friday. A cold front will move through in time for the weekend, which should bring in some amazing weather to end the week.

Thursday: Back to humid

A stout southerly breeze will continue to blow on Thursday, allowing humidity to pour into the region. The additional humidity will combine with a high in the mid-80s to create a sticky spring day for South Texas.

We’ll start the day overcast, but the clouds should steadily turn into partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Friday: Chance of late-day storms

Most of Friday will turn out just like Thursday – muggy, warm, morning clouds, and some clearing for the afternoon. Look for a high in the upper 80s.

A few light showers are possible Friday morning, but rain amounts will be near nothing.

As we hit the late afternoon and evening time frame, we’ll be a watching the dry-line move across the area. Behind it will be lots of desert-dry air, but ahead of it will be humid conditions.

A storm or two could fire up on the leading edge of the dry-line, but behind it, rain chances will drop as dry air filters in. Our rain chances will all depend on how far east that dry-line goes. If a storm develops, it will have the potential of being severe.

A cold front will push through overnight Friday, setting us up for an amazing weekend.



The weekend

Saturday will be breezy in the wake of the cold front, but sunshine will abound with a high in the mid-70s.

Sunday will play out very similarly, only with less of breeze. Ladies and gentlemen, it's the weekend you’ve all been waiting for!

