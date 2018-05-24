KSAT Weather: Memorial Day weekend looking hot and dry

SAN ANTONIO - The forecast for Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more certain all the time – hot and dry. High pressure will put the squeeze over South Texas, allowing our temperatures to soar to the upper 90s and potentially even 100 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast

Some clouds in the morning will mix with sunshine to give us partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few showers could once again pop up on the coastal plain, but San Antonio won’t get in on the action.

We’re in for another high temperature in the 90s with high levels of humidity. If you’re going to be outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated.

Memorial Day weekend

Things won’t get any better through Memorial Day. Temperatures will keep rising into the upper 90s and possibly even to the 100-degree mark during the holiday weekend.

Sunshine will be abundant as high pressure dominates the atmosphere. This will also put rain chances at a big, fat zero. Make sure to plan on providing shade and lots of water for your outdoor plans this weekend.

Gulf of Mexico tropical development

Some form of tropical development is becoming likely over the next five days in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that it will not likely become a strong storm or head toward Texas. The bad news is that we won’t be getting any of the beneficial rain that the system will contain.

Regardless of development, the storm is not expected to have any impacts on Texas, but will bring heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. If you have plans in that area over the next week, you’ll want to keep an eye on the progress of this storm.

