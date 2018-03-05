KSAT Weather: Monday's cold front sets the stage for a week of beautiful weather

SAN ANTONIO - We were dealt a mostly cloudy weekend with periods of fog and drizzle, but the sunny conditions are on their way back.



Monday: Cold front brings in changes



Monday morning will be yet another morning with some areas of fog and drizzle and plenty of cloud cover.



Temperatures will begin in the 60s, but the sun is forecast to occasionally poke its head out in the afternoon, resulting in some warming. By early afternoon, the thermometer will spike in the low to mid-80s.



A cold front will move through the area during the early afternoon which will cause the breeze to pick up. We’ll also see a gradual decrease in the temperature and humidity throughout the latter half of the day. Partly cloudy skies will be in place for the afternoon.



As the cold front pushes through, a slight chance of rain exists, but mostly just for areas east of I-35. This rainfall is not expected to be heavy.

The rest of the week



The drier air that fills in behind the cold front will continue to occupy the area for a majority of the week. Sunshine with a few high clouds will dominate the skies, and temperatures should remain. This week will finally give us a decent stretch of beautiful weather.

