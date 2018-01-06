KSAT Weather: Mostly cloudy for weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The warmer and sunnier weather has been a welcome change in South Texas, and while the warmer conditions will continue, clouds will mask the sun for the next couple of days.

"See ya later" Sunshine

Saturday will start with patches of fog and cloudy skies. It will also start a bit chilly—in the low 40s. If you don’t get to sleep in, take a jacket and give yourself a little extra time on the roads to get through the fog.

By afternoon, clouds will continue with an occasional ray of sunshine. We’ll warm to the mid-60s for our high before dropping to the mid-50s for the evening.

Sunday Clouds

The clouds thicken come Sunday, but we’ll see some sprinkles and occasional drizzle. A cold front moves through on Sunday night, but cold air will not be accompanying it. The main change will be an increase in dry air.

Sunny Monday

After a slightly less than ideal stretch of weather for the weekend, the new week holds new hope. Behind the cold front, sunny skies will take over for Monday. The beautiful start to the week will continue into mid-week as well.

